Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

