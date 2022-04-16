Kalos Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.66 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

