Kalos Management Inc. Buys 652 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $24.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

