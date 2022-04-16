Kalos Management Inc. Buys 385 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.81 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

