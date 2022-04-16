Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

