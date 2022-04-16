Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Ventas stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 433.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

