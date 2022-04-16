Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 673,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 183,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,774. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

