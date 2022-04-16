K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$1,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,689,800.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.