Jupiter Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $348,699.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.33 or 0.07489836 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,175.63 or 0.99825998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,509,946 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

