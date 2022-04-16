Julia G. Butchko Sells 6,381 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $582 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

