JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 0.5%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 816 ($10.63) and last traded at GBX 811 ($10.57). Approximately 90,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 382,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807 ($10.52).

A number of equities analysts have commented on JTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.82) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital raised shares of JTC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.31) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 793.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 814.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

