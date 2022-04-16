JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,011.00.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

