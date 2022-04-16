JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $34.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $13,557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.