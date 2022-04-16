JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.82).

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 130.80 ($1.70).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 93.43 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 66.74. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.96.

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.30 ($30,603.73). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,756.29). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

