JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

