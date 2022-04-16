John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,879. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.