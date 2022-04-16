John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

BTO stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.