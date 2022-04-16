JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 7,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. 962,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,028. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

