JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys 355,054 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3,919.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Twitter makes up 7.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Twitter stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,868,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,119,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

