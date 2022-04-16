JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYGH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $88.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.