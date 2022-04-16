JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

