JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $112.18. 803,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,369. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

