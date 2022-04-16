JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

TBT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $24.47.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

