JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

VHT stock opened at $257.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

