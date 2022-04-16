JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 12.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.47. 2,964,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,904. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.44 and its 200-day moving average is $349.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

