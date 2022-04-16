JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.49. 2,398,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,544. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.