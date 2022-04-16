JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 369 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.