Jennifer Mccalman Sells 95 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $21,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,013 shares in the company, valued at $450,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38.

HSY stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $157.94 and a one year high of $228.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.