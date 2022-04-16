JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,022,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 115,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.