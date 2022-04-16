J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

