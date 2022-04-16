J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.77.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

