ITV plc (ITVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on June 10th

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

ITV stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. ITV has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

