Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

