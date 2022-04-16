iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IYW stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 427,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,640. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

