iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $81.23 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

