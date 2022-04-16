iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $291.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $258.02 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.30.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

