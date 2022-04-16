iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

