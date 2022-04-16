iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

