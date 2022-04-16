iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

