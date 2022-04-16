iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.23. 38,914,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,518,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

