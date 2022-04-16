iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 393,871 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $72.02. 19,861,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,966,060. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

