iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77. 9,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

