iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. 3,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.