iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 710,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 5,552,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,336. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

