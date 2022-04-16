iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

