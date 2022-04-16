iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Cut by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,766,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.86 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

