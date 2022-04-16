iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

