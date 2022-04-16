IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.