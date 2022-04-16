Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Iris Energy stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

