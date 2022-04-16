Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of IREN opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

